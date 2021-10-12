Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 503,385 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $351,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,171,000.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

