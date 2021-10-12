Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.