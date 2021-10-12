Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,153 shares of company stock valued at $51,644,888. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

