Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,766 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,225 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

