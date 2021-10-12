Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

