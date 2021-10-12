Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report ($1.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.65). United Airlines posted earnings of ($8.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($12.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.81) to ($9.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

