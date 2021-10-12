Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,886,000 after acquiring an additional 241,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

