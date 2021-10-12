Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

