Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,042 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Green Dot worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 44.1% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

