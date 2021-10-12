Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $45.57 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $812.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.