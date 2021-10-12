First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

