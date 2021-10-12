5,600 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

