Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $251.62 on Friday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,383. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

