Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,193 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

