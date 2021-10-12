ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

