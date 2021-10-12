Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pool by 15.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $445.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

