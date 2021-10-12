ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 72.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 56.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

