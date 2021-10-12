Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

