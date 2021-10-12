Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after buying an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

