Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.