Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 450 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.