Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increased by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

WTFC opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

