FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Adyen Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adyen in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADYEY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

