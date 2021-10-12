Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

