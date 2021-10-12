Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.68 Million Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

ACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.