Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

