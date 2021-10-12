Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after buying an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after buying an additional 2,249,590 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 1,794,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

