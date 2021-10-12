ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 175.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

