Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Cousins Properties worth $100,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.