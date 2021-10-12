FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

