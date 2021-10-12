Trexquant Investment LP Takes $323,000 Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $813.34 million, a P/E ratio of 595.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.