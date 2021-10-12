Trexquant Investment LP Invests $318,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

