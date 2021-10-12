Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

