Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $5,365,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

