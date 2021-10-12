Trexquant Investment LP Invests $371,000 in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATH opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.42. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Nathan's Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

