bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

BLUE opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.