Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,207. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

