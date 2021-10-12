RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

