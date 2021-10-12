Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,032,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

