Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.97). Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $272.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.