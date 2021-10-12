FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Decreased by Analyst

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worldline in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Worldline has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

