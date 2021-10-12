Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock worth $404,270 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

