Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,791 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

