Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

