Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $330.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.82. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

