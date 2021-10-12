Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 625,304 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.