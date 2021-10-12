Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,897,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

Shares of HES stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

