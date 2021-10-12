Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

