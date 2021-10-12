SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 48.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.