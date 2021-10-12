Profund Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,982,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.